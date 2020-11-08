Tony Khan Confirms Plans For January Beach Break Show, Talks PAC & Riho’s Eventual Returns

It’s a long four months to the next AEW PPV in February, but Tony Khan says we’ll have some special shows in the meantime. Khan spoke with media during AEW’s post-Full Gear virtual media scrum and announced that a “Beach Break” special will take place in January as a special event. He also discussed the stars that AEW haven’t been able to use because they’re overseas and unable to regularly come over due to COVID travel restrictions; you can check out highlights and the full video below.

On the potential return of stars like PAC and Riho: “I’ve been hopeful for a long time. The issue is, sometimes for people who live overseas, that when they get back they have to quarantine upon arrival which is totally understandable. And that’s been the issue for a long time. I’m really excited to get all those people back, PAC included, whenever it’s possible. And whenever he’s coming back, I think people are gonna have to stay tuned. I’m really excited for PAC and a lot of our other international stars coming back. He’s one of the best wrestlers we have for sure. And I think it’s a testament to the depth we have on the roster that we’ve been able to put on great shows like tonight without him and some of the great wrestlers we’ve been missing. Such as some of the joshi like Riho, and Yuka Sakazaki.”

On if they have plans for specials between now and Revolution in February: “You’ve teed up news that I’m going to break. There’s going to be Beach Break in January. And in December, we’ve got some huge events coming up also. And Dynamites, the ones coming up are going to be huge, too. So, we’ve got some a really big slate of Dynamites coming up, and some big events. I think in December, we’ll see some of our biggest shows we’ve done. And I think in January, Beach Break will be a great event.”

