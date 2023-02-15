Tony Khan Confirms ROH TV Tapings For Later This Month

It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor will hold a TV taping for it’s upcoming HonorClub series in Orlando at the end of February. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the tapings will happen on February 25 and 26. Tickets for the tapings go on sale tomorrow.

Khan said he was “excited to talk more about it [on AEW Dynamite] around the Mark Briscoe and Josh Woods match.”