Tony Khan Confirms That AEW All Out Topped 200,000 Buys

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW All Out passed the 200,000 buyrate level, making it their biggest show to date with ease. Busted Open Radio released a clip in which Khan confirmed some numbers that had been floating around, saying the show did “well over 200,000 buys.”

Khan had said on Monday, the morning after the PPV, that it was “the most watched AEW PPV ever” but had not confirmed any ballpark number before now.

The previous record for AEW PPVs was Revolution, which drew about 125,000 buys.