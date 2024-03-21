wrestling / News

Tony Khan Congratulates Kazuchika Okada, Calls Him ‘The Ferrari of Pro Wrestling’

March 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kazuchika Okada AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As noted, Kazuchika Okada beat Eddie Kingston to win the AEW Continental Crown Championship on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Earlier today, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to social media to congratulate Okada on his title victory.

Tony Khan wrote on his X account, “Congratulations to the new @AEW Continental Champion The Rainmaker @rainmakerXokada, the Ferrari of pro wrestling! #AEWDynamite”

Kazuchika Okada officially debuted in AEW earlier this month. He was signed after recently becoming a free agent and finishing up his NJPW obligations last month.

