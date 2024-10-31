wrestling / News

Tony Khan Congratulates Private Party on AEW Tag Team Title Win

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Private Party AEW Dynamite 10-30-24 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Private Party are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after beating the Young Bucks on last night’s Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan congratulated the pair.

He wrote: “Congratulations again and thank you to the new AEW World Tag Team Champions @ZayKassidy + @Marq_Quen Private Party! Tonight was over 5 years in the making! Tonight was an incredible night of @AEWonTV, and Private Party vs @youngbucks was a classic #AEWDynamite match once again!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Private Party, Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading