Tony Khan Congratulates Private Party on AEW Tag Team Title Win

As previously reported, Private Party are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after beating the Young Bucks on last night’s Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan congratulated the pair.

He wrote: “Congratulations again and thank you to the new AEW World Tag Team Champions @ZayKassidy + @Marq_Quen Private Party! Tonight was over 5 years in the making! Tonight was an incredible night of @AEWonTV, and Private Party vs @youngbucks was a classic #AEWDynamite match once again!”