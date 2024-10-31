wrestling / News
Tony Khan Congratulates Private Party on AEW Tag Team Title Win
As previously reported, Private Party are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after beating the Young Bucks on last night’s Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan congratulated the pair.
He wrote: “Congratulations again and thank you to the new AEW World Tag Team Champions @ZayKassidy + @Marq_Quen Private Party! Tonight was over 5 years in the making! Tonight was an incredible night of @AEWonTV, and Private Party vs @youngbucks was a classic #AEWDynamite match once again!”
Congratulations again and thank you to the new AEW World Tag Team Champions @ZayKassidy + @Marq_Quen Private Party!
Tonight was over 5 years in the making!
Tonight was an incredible night of @AEWonTV, and
Private Party vs @youngbucks was a classic #AEWDynamite match once again! pic.twitter.com/RRuzHM5zFk
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been
- Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences