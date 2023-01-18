Tony Khan Considers CM Punk ‘One of the Great Stars in AEW’

– Speaking to The Maggie and Perloff Show this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was once again asked about former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

When asked about Punk’s future, Tony Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I haven’t been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he’s been out injured. But he’s been one of the great stars in AEW.”

When asked if Punk will return, Khan said, “I can’t really comment on it.”

As noted, it’s rumored that AEW and Punk were negotiating a buyout of the remainder of Punk’s contract stemming from the fallout of the backstage incident that took place after AEW All Out 2022. AEW has not announced or confirmed Punk’s status with the company since the event.