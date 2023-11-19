Tony Khan Has Had ‘Great Conversations’ With Mercedes Mone, Would Love to Have Her in AEW

Mercedes Mone is still out of action due to her ankle injury, and Tony Khan commented on the possibility of her joining AEW following Full Gear. Khan was asked at the post-show media scrum about Mone and praised the former IWGP Women’s Champion, noting that he would love to have her appear for the company.

“She was at AEW All In and it was great having her as part of the show,” he said (per Fightful). “I have a ton of respect for Mercedes Mone, we would love to have her anytime in AEW, and she has had a great experience with our partner, New Japan, and she would be a great addition to AEW anytime and we would always love to have her here. I have a ton of respect for her and have had great conversations with her, and I think the world of her.”

Mone has said she expects to be back in the ring in 2024.