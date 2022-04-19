Tony Khan Could See a Big AEW and ROH Crossover Event Happening One Day

Tony Khan is the owner of both AEW and ROH, and he says he could see a day when both rosters come together for a big event. Khan was the guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and when asked about the idea of seeing AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson face off in a ROH ring, he said that makes more sense in AEW but he could see a big crossover go down.

“I would love to see them lock up at some point in AEW,” he said about the idea of a Punk vs. Danielson match (per Fightful). “In Ring of Honor, I think we’ll have to wait and see. There may be a time where it would make sense for them to come, we have a lot of great stars in Ring of Honor and AEW, so I couldn’t promise that. There may come a day where it would make sense for all the stars of AEW and all the stars of Ring of Honor to come together as one and have a big event. We’ll see when that time is. I wouldn’t count on seeing Punk and Danielson on every show. At some point, it might make sense.”