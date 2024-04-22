Tony Khan Says ‘You Can Count On’ Being Able To Stream AEW Library Next Year

During the post-show media scrum for AEW Dynasty, CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of AEW going to streaming. Khan noted that fans will be able to count on having access to the AEW library next year.

When asked if AEW could go exclusively to streaming, he said: “Well it’s a great question. I think it’s something to consider. There are sports that have done that. When you look at different media rights, some people have split among a platform of streaming and linear TV, cable TV. We’re gonna have a lot of great options. Right now, I think we’re in an exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery, which is amazing. We have, really, an amazing relationship and I think it’s a great thing to have wrestling on TBS and TNT for the fans every week. It’s a great American tradition and I really, really love it. To me, I love being here. I can’t wait to keep talking and keep figuring it out. But I think you can count on, in 2025, at a minimum the opportunity to stream the amazing library that we’ve built. With hundreds and hundreds of hours, we’re going to get this figured out. I know in 2025, we’ll have a…now it’s crazy because we’ve done…we’re approaching 240 episodes of Dynamite. And we’ve done over 100 episodes of Rampage, we’re coming up on a year of Collision, we’ve done this amazing library of PPVs. And when I’ve acquired Ring of Honor, that’s thousands of hours of great footage including the Sinclair years, the HDnet years, lots of great PPVs, events, the original All In…and we have a great partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling and they have a great library. There’s so many opportunities for not only our own content but to bring in more. It’s gonna be really interesting to see in 2025…I think we’ve shown now with the debut of AEW Dynasty, we’ve got this amazing track record of delivering on PPV events, so there’ll be so much great content. But for the future of Dynamite, Rampage, Collision…I think there’s an opportunity to reach fans across multiple platforms and really after doing a great show like this and great shows like Revolution and the run we’ve been on lately, it bodes really well for us having a lot of great options for next year.“