Tony Khan Weighs In On ‘Crazy Things’ Happening In Wrestling Lately

Wrestling has been hit with a number of major developments as of late, and Tony Khan weighed in on them in a new interview. 2024 has seen turnover at the heads of WWE after Vince McMahon resigned about allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault, STARDOM where Rossy Ogawa was terminated by Bushiroad over alleged talent poaching attempts, and TNA where Scott D’Amore was released last week. Khan was asked about the matter during an appearance on Sports Grid and approached the question in a, shall we say, more general fashion.

“It’s a really exciting time for AEW right now,” Khan replied (per Fightful). “The company is doing some of our best wrestling ever. Right now is the best AEW has been. It’s an exciting time for the wrestling business. There are a lot of crazy things happening.”

He continued, “It’s a really important time in wrestling for a variety of reasons. Somethings outside of wrestling that are bigger than wrestling. For us, we’re doing the best wrestling we’ve done in AEW right now.”