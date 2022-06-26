Tony Khan on Criticism of AEW PPVs Being Too Long, Possibility of a Two-Night Event

– During a recent media call for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (via ComicBook.com, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed criticisms for the show length for AEW pay-per-view events and being too long and also possibly doing a two-night pay-per-view event. Below are some highlights:

Khan on the length of Double or Nothing: “It was a little bit different. I ended up adding a little bit to the length of the show to help the show commercially and help the show make money. I think it made, if not a seven-figure difference, at least a six-figure difference.”

Tony Khan on WWE making WrestleMania two nights and NJPW making Wrestle Kingdom two and three-night events: “WWE had an interesting approach to it to be honest, I don’t think it’s something anybody in AEW besides me has ever entertained, but I see it’s not only lucrative business-wise but there are so many stars in AEW and frankly, there too. They thought they had enough people to do two nights of show. And now Wrestle Kingdom has gone to two nights. We’ve never done anything like that, but you’ve all told me that I try to pack a lot in four hours-plus in a pay-per-view. There’s so many people, it’s hard to do.”

With the Buy-In pre-show, tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show is expected to run about five hours. The event is being held at The United Center and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view starting at 8:00 pm EST.