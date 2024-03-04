Tony Khan Calls Sting’s AEW Run The ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports History’

Tony Khan is still on an emotional high after AEW Revolution it seems, as he had high praise for Sting’s AEW run and final match. He called it the ‘greatest comeback in sports history.’

He wrote on Twitter: “Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting’s 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta’s Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever.”