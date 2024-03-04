wrestling / News
Tony Khan Calls Sting’s AEW Run The ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports History’
Tony Khan is still on an emotional high after AEW Revolution it seems, as he had high praise for Sting’s AEW run and final match. He called it the ‘greatest comeback in sports history.’
He wrote on Twitter: “Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting’s 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta’s Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever.”
Last night at #AEWRevolution,
Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history.@Sting's 3 Year Run in AEW
from Age 61-64:
30 matches, 30-0 record
(29-0 in AEW,
1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta's Send-Off)
+
Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New AEW PPV Event, Upcoming Collision Pre-Emption
- Backstage Notes From AEW Revolution, Who Is Backstage, No Edicts Regarding Sting Tributes
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Road Dogg Details Why He Got A Tattoo On The Back Of His Head