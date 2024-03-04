wrestling / News

Tony Khan Calls Sting’s AEW Run The ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports History’

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting AEW Revolution Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan is still on an emotional high after AEW Revolution it seems, as he had high praise for Sting’s AEW run and final match. He called it the ‘greatest comeback in sports history.’

He wrote on Twitter: “Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting’s 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta’s Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever.

