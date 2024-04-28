wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Dances With Daniel Garcia After AEW Tapings, Collision & Rampage Highlights, Kyle O’Reilly On Latest Hey! (EW)
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
– While Tony Khan has been selling a neck injury after this past week’s Dynamite, he still took time to greet the crowd in Jacksonville last night. Khan was still in a brace and attempted to dance with Daniel Garcia. He still attempts to sell the neck while doing so, wincing and grabbing at his brace.
Tony Khan doing the @GarciaWrestling dance after #AEWRampage! 😄 pic.twitter.com/p1g4PAudaD
— Xenia 💎 (@xeniadidthat) April 28, 2024
– Kyle O’Reilly is the latest guest on Hey! (EW), which you can see below.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Collision and Rampage.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases