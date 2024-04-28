wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Dances With Daniel Garcia After AEW Tapings, Collision & Rampage Highlights, Kyle O’Reilly On Latest Hey! (EW)

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan NFL Draft, Pat McAfee Image Credit: NFL Network

– While Tony Khan has been selling a neck injury after this past week’s Dynamite, he still took time to greet the crowd in Jacksonville last night. Khan was still in a brace and attempted to dance with Daniel Garcia. He still attempts to sell the neck while doing so, wincing and grabbing at his brace.

– Kyle O’Reilly is the latest guest on Hey! (EW), which you can see below.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Collision and Rampage.

