Tony Khan Praises Daniel Garcia Following AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan had good things to say about Daniel Garcia following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Garcia faced Swerve Strickland in the main event of tonight’s show, with Strickland picking up the win. In a fan video posted from the arena after the taping, Tony Khan came out after the show to praise Garcia.

“This guy, Daniel Garcia,” Khan began. “You’ll be seeing a lot of this guy in 2024, ladies and gentlemen!”

Garcia got the win for his team in the the All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match at AEW Worlds End.