Tony Khan Discusses Darby Allin’s Importance To AEW & Match With Jon Moxley

Darby Allin is an AEW original, and Tony Khan recently weighed in on the star’s importance to the company in a recent media appearance. Khan spoke about Allin during his appearance on Busted Open Radio ahead of Allin’s match with Jon Moxley at AEW Grand Slam this week, where the winner will go on to challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Allin’s importance to AEW: “Darby Allin is somebody, from the beginning of AEW, that’s been an important player. From our first year, from our first series of Dynamites, and to have Darby Allin in this position, now coming into Grand Slam challenging for a chance to wrestle for the AEW World Championship in his home state, probably two of the greatest wrestlers ever out of the great state of Washington — the world champion Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin.”

On Allin’s feud with Jon Moxley: “He’s [Allin] doing, what I think, is the most interesting thing in pro wrestling, and the most captivating, important star in the world of wrestling right now, maybe, is Jon Moxley.”