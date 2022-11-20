Tony Khan Will Make AEW Women’s Title Decision When Thunder Rosa’s Return Timeline Is Known

Tony Khan is still “evaluating” the situation regarding the AEW Women’s World Title and will make a decision when he knows when Thunder Rosa may return. During last night’s post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Khan was asked about the status of the title after Jamie Hayter won the interim AEW Women’s World Title. Khan had said last week that stripping Rosa of the title is something they’ve considered, and he confirmed that is still potentially on the table while noting that he wants a better timeline for when Rosa might return before making that call.

“Well it’s a new championship reign, absolutely,” Khan said. “And I have been evaluating that, and it’s something we’re taking under consideration. [I] certainly have been trying to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to comeback and defend the championship. It’s been a few months now and when we get a better timeline for her return, I’ll have to make a decision about whether to continue with the interim or to make the interim champion possibly some kind of an opportunity to become the lineal champion.”

