Tony Khan Explains His Decision to Book CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Instead of All Out

– During an interview with Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW CEO Tony Khan explained his decision to book CM Punk against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite instead of waiting for the All Out pay-per-view event next month. He stated the following (via James Mulhair and PWInsider):

“It’s a great match for the fans now and I feel like it would be a great match at any time. But tonight, it felt like the right night for this big fight, and given that last week, we really could not keep these guys apart, it just did not seem sustainable to try and have this show get taken down week after week by these guys who were clearly just going to tear the ring apart if we continued this way. So we saw last week we couldn’t even get the show running, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were coming out for an interview and they couldn’t even get that going. Jon Moxley hijacked the show and CM Punk was out and they were fighting again for the second time in the same night. So these guys wanted to fight and I think tonight on TBS presents a great opportunity for a big fight. Of course, as we approach All Out, the card is going to be massive and we’re going to have a much better idea of what that’s going to look like.”

CM Punk will face Jon Moxley in a match to unify the AEW World and Interim Championships later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.