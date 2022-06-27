Tony Khan Declines To Comment On MJF Situation

MJF has not been referenced on AEW TV since he cut his infamous promo on Tony Khan and AEW on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. During the promo, he called Khan a “mark” and said that he hasn’t been paid as much as former WWE wrestlers that AEW has signed despite carrying AEW on his back. AEW responded by removing MJF from their website and promotional materials.

During the post-show media scrum for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Khan declined to comment on the situation (h/t Fightful).

“I am, especially after the great show we did, I’m not going to comment on it, but it’s a fair question to ask. I’m not going to cover that one right now,” he said.

Khan has yet to provide a substantive comment on the MJF situation since the promo.