Tony Khan Defends His Tweet About Head-to-Head Battle With Smackdown, Says He Wants To Create Competition For Wrestling Fans

As we previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan posted a tweet about WWE Smackdown going head-to-head with AEW Rampage next week. The final half hour of Smackdown will be against Rampage, as WWE’s program will be on FS1 due to sports coverage.

Khan wrote last night: “I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!”

In subsequent posts, he responded to fans criticizing him for calling out WWE. Khan said he wasn’t worried about what might happen between the shows and explains that he welcomes competition. He said that the competition between wrestling companies would be entertaining for fans, just as it was during the battle between WWE and WCW in the 90s.

He wrote: “If I’m not sweating it, you shouldn’t be either. This is what sports are about, set a goal & try your best. We’ve got a great #AEWRampage card Friday + big Dynamite matches Saturday. I expect to do well, but regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans.”

Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports added: “For my entire existence I’ve watched documentaries about how wrestling was at its peak when there was competition within major promotions, and now see people all butthurt about each and every aspect of “competition” between WWE and AEW. It’s very strange.”

Khan replied: “Twitter’s the child of the boards/chat rooms that thrived during the 90s wrestling war; part of my business plan is recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors, which is why I pace/don’t blow thru matches. @AEW has many years’ worth of big matches up my sleeve.”

Another fan brought up a comparison to Eric Bischoff challenging Vince McMahon on Nitro and asked if people were upset by that as well. Khan confirmed they were and wrote: “Dude, people online were absolutely furious over that in 98. Eric already had crazy online heat before that too. I’ll never take it that far; I’ve never claimed I could physically best Vince, I just think AEW can put on a better wrestling show than them & I want people to know it.”

