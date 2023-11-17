Tony Khan Defends His Use of ‘Major Announcements’ For AEW

During the Full Gear media call (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about his use of announcements in AEW, which are sometimes promoted as ‘major’ and have been criticized by fans. Khan defended them as a way to create buzz for his product.

He said: “It’s something I weigh all the time because we have to announce matches and announce moments and announce huge things and signings. Sometimes, you just try to do what feels right and create engagement. That’s something we’ve been able to do, whether it’s on television or through social media. Certainly, we created a lot of awareness about Wembley by putting a lot of fanfare around the announcement and then putting it on television and getting a lot of eyes on it and conversation about it. Now, there is a lot of awareness about the December 1st on-sale. We’ve been able to use the TV and social media to get people excited. Then, there are times when I like to keep people on their toes. It was fun to have something this past week on Collision that people are blown away by, and that’s the Continental Classic, which people are really excited for. I’ll have more information about that right after Full Gear. You mentioned an announcement about a new signing, I’m really excited about that and I think that’s someone that’s going to be a great addition to AEW and is going to be a big deal. As for how to announce the announcements or when to announce things, it’s something that there are lots of different ways to slice and dice it and tons of different ways to approach that, but it’s really trying to create excitement around our big promotions, events, wrestlers, and get good buzz around the company, and I think we’ve been able to do that.“