– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the recent rumor of AEW planning a stadium show in the Dallas/Arlington/Fort Worth area. Khan appeared to deny the story, noting that it’s not something AEW is “looking to do anytime here in the immediate future.” Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on rumors of an AEW stadium show in the Dallas area: “It’s not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future, but it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting.”

On possibly running a major pay-per-view event in Texas: “I can’t comment on the accuracy of such reports or the immediate future, but we’ve had great shows over the years in Texas. We’ve never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas. We’ve done a lot of Ring of Honor pay-per-views there. A lot of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, but the one thing we’ve never brought is an AEW pay-per-view, and Lord knows there’s a lot of demand for it. I think that would be a fascinating thing for us to try.”

On AEW focusing on All In: London at Wembley Stadium next month: “We are very focused, speaking of the biggest stadium shows, on AEW ALL IN: London at Wembley Stadium.”

AEW kicks off a five-week residency at Arlington’s Esports Stadium with the Path to All In Summer Series. The shows start with AEW Collision on Saturday, July 20. The tour will run through Saturday, August 17 and also includes ROH Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view.