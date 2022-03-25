Tony Khan Discusses Deonna Purrazzo’s Status For ROH Supercard Of Honor

In a recent interview on Outlaw Nation, AEW president and new Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan discussed Deonna Purrazzo’s status for ROH Supercard of honor on April 1 and his talks with Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Deonna Purrazzo’s status for ROH Supercard of Honor: “When Deonna won the Ring of Honor Women’s Title and they booked that match, I did not have an agreement in place to buy Ring of Honor yet and was not booking the matches. It’s not necessarily, with [IMPACT] having a show the night of our pay-per-view, I don’t know how it’s going to work out. Scott (D’Amore) and I are still talking about that.

On trying to work out something with Impact: “I completely respect their position, they have an event that night too. I question the wisdom, at the time, maybe of doing a match where there is a possibility of someone taking the belt from another company that is running a show the very same night. We’ll see how that shakes out. I would love to have Deonna in Ring of Honor and it’d be great if she could come and defend the title and we can work it out because I think they have their own show that night. I don’t want to put her in a tough position where she has to wrestle twice in the span of a few hours, but it could happen. Scott and I are still talking about how it could work.”