Tony Khan Disagrees With Kevin Nash’s Recent Take on Will Ospreay, Is A Fan of Nash Overall

Kevin Nash recently gave his thoughts on Will Ospreay, noting that while he’s fun to watch, he needs to improve his physique. He also criticized Ospreay for his shot at Triple H, and wasn’t a fan of the Elite-Tony Khan angle on Dynamite two weeks ago. In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Tony Khan was asked about Nash’s comments. He said that while he’s a fan of Nash, he doesn’t agree with his recent take.

Khan said: “Kevin Nash was a great wrestler and his opinions on wrestling, I’m not sure I agree with him. He’s had some takes on Will Ospreay that I definitely don’t agree with. I’d be remiss if I didn’t bring that up. I think Will Ospreay is one of the best young wrestlers in the world and we’re fortunate to have Will Ospreay in AEW. He’s been coming in week in and week out and having great matches since he debuted. He’s been in classic matches on pay-per-view. He’s so phenomenal. I heard criticisms from Kevin that I don’t necessarily agree with about Will. Some of his opinions about current wrestling, I just don’t agree with, but I wish him the best and all the respect in the world to him.”