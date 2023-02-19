– During a recent interview with the In the Kliq, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about AEW’s potential interest in signing such talents as Jay White and Kota Ibushi, who recently became a free agent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Jay White: “Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we’ll have to see what happens with him in the future. He’s one of the great wrestlers and we’ve definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us.”

His thoughts on working with Kota Ibushi: “We’ve never worked with Kota Ibushi in AEW. I would love to have Kota Ibushi. Kota Ibushi has wrestled in Ring of Honor in the past and has a great history of wrestling in Japan and in America, and is a top free agent, and that’s somebody we would love to have here if the deal was right and if the timing is right.”

As noted, Jay White lost a Loser Leaves NJPW match tonight against Eddie Kingston at New Japan Battle in the Valley. It was previously rumored that White’s NJPW deal is expiring soon, and he is about to become a free agent.