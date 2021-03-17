Tony Khan Discusses AEW Women’s Division, Long-Term Booking for Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

– Sporting News recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, who discussed the AEW women’s division ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show will feature a Lights Out match featuring Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker. According to Tony Khan, the Lights Out match between Baker and Rosa has been planned for the last six months. Below are some highlights.

Ton Khan on criticism of AEW’s women’s division and his thoughts on its growth in last year: “I think we’ve seen great development of the women’s roster since AEW launched. Wrestling fans voted Dr. Britt Baker the most improved wrestler in the world last year for 2020, in the Wrestling Observer awards, and she’s been a great leader in the women’s division. She’s been a great leader in the women’s division and we’ve added great talent internally. I think Red Velvet’s come in and done a really good job for us, and Serena Deeb has come in and not only been great for us, but then as a full-time AEW contract wrestler, went out and won the NWA women’s title. Serena, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch are great examples of people who weren’t here at the beginning, who I think have upgraded our talent, and stepped in and become really great additions.”

“Tay Conti is somebody who I’ve always thought had tremendous potential — she has vastly improved and I think she could be a front-runner this year, potentially, to break out and be one of the most improved wrestlers in the world. I think she had all the tools and all the personal charisma that it takes to be a great wrestler. She always had everything it took, and now with more experience, more reps and great coaching, we’re seeing that.”

Khan on the long-term planning for the Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker feud: “They’ve been so impressive, and I planned this for six months to pay off in this Lights Out match. It’s been a six-month story, but it doesn’t work if you don’t have people that can pull it off. Everything they’ve done has stayed hot. If you don’t have people who can pull it off, they wouldn’t have made it to six months, we would have had to do it sooner or not do it at all, or call an audible. Sometimes things don’t work and you don’t just stick to your plan if it’s not working. In this case, it’s worked. Everything they’ve done has clicked, and it’s a credit to to Britt and to Thunder Rosa, and all the people who’ve been a part of the presentation. Rebel has been a great manager and instigator. It’s just really strong stuff and it’s one of our best programs.”

On what fans can expect for tonight’s Dynamite: “You can expect great matches. We’ve had some really great matches, and this will be, I believe at the top of the list of great matches on the show, in general. This will be one of the top matches we’ve had. It’s a great main event. Lights Out matches have headlined our pay-per-views and the original Fyter Fest. We’ve had some great ones, and this is a great Lights Out match. This program — the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa — they’re two red-hot wrestlers and two of the best wrestlers in the world. As we continue to develop great wrestlers who can carry a story like this, I expect more great programs and great matches like this one. We’ve had great improvement in the depth of the roster in the last year and I expect that to continue. This is a huge week for sure, and I think this will be one of our great matches that any of our wrestlers have ever had.”