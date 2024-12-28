– During this week’s AEW Worlds End media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked if there was potential to eventually do a women’s edition of the Continental Classic tournament. Khan noted that he thought a women’s edition of the tournament could “potentially” be a “very exciting tournament.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on a possible women’s Continental Classic: “I think the [women’s] division is very strong and really, we’ve had some of our best matches in the history of AEW women’s wrestling this year. So absolutely, I think the potential is there to have a great Round Robin tournament. The scheduling is very intense, and I’ll be honest, we’ve had a lot of injuries in the women’s division in recent years. This tournament takes a toll. We saw this year that Juice Robinson was injured in the first week, and I thought we were very fortunate not to have many other severe injuries with the hard-hitting nature of the tournament.”

On how it could potentially be an exciting tournament: “I think a women’s Continental Classic potentially could be a very, very exciting tournament. We’ve had some of our top wrestlers in the women’s division returning from injuries recently. If we get everybody healthy, I do think it’s something I’m very interested in. It is a very grueling and challenging tournament for many reasons.”

On the current women’s division in AEW: “I think that right now, the quality of women’s wrestling in AEW is the highest it’s ever been, and we’re continuing to build and have more great matches, more great rivalries….We have a great, great group right now, and I think it’s the strongest it’s ever been. So I’m hoping to continue building on that, and if we keep everybody healthy and keep building and moving in that direction, I definitely think a great tournament like that would be a great development in continuing the great work that the women’s wrestlers in AEW have been doing.”

The AEW Continental Classic semifinals and finals will take place later tonight at AEW Worlds End 2024. The event is being held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.