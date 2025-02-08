– During a recent interview with Front Office Sports on radio row ahead of the Super Bowl, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the return AEW TV return from Samoa Joe, which took place last month. Joe had recently been away from AEW in order to film a new season of Twisted Metal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We had Samoa Joe filming a project with Twisted Metal. So now to get another former world champion who’s one of the great stars and a huge box office draw and one of the great, great people in and out of the ring and a top man, Hall of Fame legend, Samoa Joe, him back too. So it’s like a real perfect time for us because we have all these top stars coming back and we’ve had all these top stars like you asked about, that have really risen to the occasion.”

Season 2 of Twisted Metal, featuring Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, will debut later this year on Peacock.