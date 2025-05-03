– During a recent interview with Way of the Blade, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed Sting not wanting to win his last match at AEW Revolution 2024, how Bryan Danielson tried to talk him out of his world title win at AEW All In 2024, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2024: “Sting and Darby [Allen] loved the match, I loved the match, and Sting – in particular – when it came time for the final match, he really wanted to be in there wrestling the Young Bucks.”

On Sting not wanting to win the match: “And Sting also did not feel strongly that he should win his last match and in fact, Sting wanted to lose his last match and I wouldn’t have it! It was important to continue that and have it be three years undefeated in AEW and send Sting off as our greatest legend.”

On Bryan Danielson not wanting to win the world title at AEW All In 2024: “With Bryan, he’s another person – much like with Sting – (…) it was another time I felt strongly that I wanted to do something and have a moment with somebody and their family and all the fans. Bryan tried to talk me out of it many times along the way, that I shouldn’t give him the moment – that he didn’t need a moment like that, but it just – to me – is something the fans will always look back on.”

On Danielson possibly returning to the ring: “I hope that there’s some possibility he will return to wrestling from the injury. (…) But he’s still part of AEW – so, I’m still very fortunate to work with Bryan; I talk to Bryan almost every day.”