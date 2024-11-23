– During a pre-show media conference call for AEW Full Gear 2024, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan previewed the world title match featuring champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Orange Cassidy. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Orange Cassidy’s history with Jon Moxley: “It’s great history with Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, and very fitting to come back to Full Gear. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy are in very different places, and now, they’re in this world championship fight. They’re two of the greatest stars ever in AEW. When we launched the company, Jon Moxley stood atop AEW from the very beginning. Orange Cassidy is somebody who’s had a much more methodical rise to prominence. I think Orange Cassidy does a lot of things methodically.”

On what both competitors represent for AEW’s history: “I think that they represent very different parts of the history of AEW, and they’ve intersected in some of these great matches, great moments … With Orange and Mox, there’s always an opportunity for violence. I think that this match, in particular, embodies two different voices in AEW and two historical figures that have great significance in our five-year run that we’ve had here. I think it will be a great, great match, and I do think the company will be better off for it.”

Moxley defends the AEW World Championship later tonight at AEW Full Gear 2024 against Cassidy. Tonight’s card is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.