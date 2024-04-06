Tony Khan Discusses Working With STARDOM

During the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum (per Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan discussed the ongoing working relationship with STARDOM.

Recently, AEW/ROH began collaborating with STARDOM. This partnership was initiated when Taro Okada, the company president, attended AEW Dynamite: Big Business. During the event, Khan shared a photo with him.

At the ROH Supercard of Honor,STARDOM’s Mei Seira, Mina Shirakawa, and Maika emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani, and AZM.

“There’s been a wrestler from AEW, Megan Bayne, who had a great run in Stardom. I thought it was a great excursion, but there has probably not been as much communication as I would have liked. I’d say there’s been more communication just in a couple of weeks than there had been in several years. It speaks to the great management at STARDOM now.”