Tony Khan Doesn’t Plan On Changing AEW’s Direction In Wake Of John Cena’s Heel Turn In WWE

Tony Khan says he’s happy with the quality of AEW’s programming as of late and doesn’t want to change it to do something major to compete with John Cena’s heel turn in WWE. Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber has dominated wrestling headlines in the past week and during the AEW Revolution media call, Khan was asked if he felt like AEW needs to take a big swing to match what WWE is doing. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s latest run of shows: “I think we’re really very happy with the shows right now, I think the quality of show has been tremendous and we helped build a lot of excitement around the original Revolution by just doing great shows.”

On the notion of taking a big swing in the wake of Cena’s heel turn: “We do take big swings and do exciting things on the shows and we have big developments, big matches, big moments, and I wanna keep doing that, but I don’t want to change anything we’re doing just because another wrestling promotion has changed what they’re doing.”