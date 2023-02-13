wrestling / News
Tony Khan Doesn’t Want To Be An Onscreen Character, But Would Do It If AEW ‘Needed It’
In an interview with the The Jon Chuckery Show (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said he had no desire to be a regular character on television and would only do so if it’d help the show. Khan has appeared a few times, but hasn’t played a role in storylines.
He said: “First of all, I really don’t want to do that. I don’t want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make. When I do come out, it’s generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that’s served us very well, and that’s the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time. I don’t really want to be a character taking up a lot of time on the show. But, I also like answering people’s hypothetical phone questions. So I think, in my limited appearances, I do like representing the company, which is a babyface company, generally in a babyface role. I don’t think it’s really my role to be out there trying to get heat. If we needed that or were really up against it, maybe I would try that, but I don’t think there’s any need or really any demand for that. I think the way we’re doing it now is very well.“
