Tony Khan Doesn’t Want To Be An Onscreen Character, But Would Do It If AEW ‘Needed It’

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW Beer Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with the The Jon Chuckery Show (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said he had no desire to be a regular character on television and would only do so if it’d help the show. Khan has appeared a few times, but hasn’t played a role in storylines.

He said: “First of all, I really don’t want to do that. I don’t want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make. When I do come out, it’s generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that’s served us very well, and that’s the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time. I don’t really want to be a character taking up a lot of time on the show. But, I also like answering people’s hypothetical phone questions. So I think, in my limited appearances, I do like representing the company, which is a babyface company, generally in a babyface role. I don’t think it’s really my role to be out there trying to get heat. If we needed that or were really up against it, maybe I would try that, but I don’t think there’s any need or really any demand for that. I think the way we’re doing it now is very well.

Tony Khan

