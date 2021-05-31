Tony Khan Clarifies Don Callis’ Role in AEW, Says He’s a ‘Huge Part’ Of the Company

Don Callis’ status between AEW and Impact has been the subject of reports as of late, and Tony Khan discussed Callis’ role in AEW last night. Khan was asked about Callis during the post-show media scrum and noted that he is a “huge part” of AEW and has been helping out behind the scenes. Callis has reportedly exited his role as executive vice president for Impact Wrestling, and Khan noted that he’s “with us at AEW.”

“Don is a big part of our television,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Don’s here every week, so Don is with us at AEW. He’s a part of the team as Kenny’s mouthpiece, Kenny’s advisor, and Kenny is on the show every week so Don is on the show every week, and every pay-per-view. As long as Kenny is the champion, Don is a huge part of AEW. Don is an important member of the team here every week.”

He continued, “I mean, he’s been [helping behind-the-scenes]. He helps with Kenny’s segments, and he’s involved, and he’s a consultant backstage. I mean, that’s pretty much the same. He’s doing that here and there was a point where he’s been here every week. I think it makes sense. We’re doing TV now, we’re going back live in a few weeks, so he’s going to be here. We got Kenny against Jungle Boy in two weeks… Kenny is defending all the titles, he’s got the IMPACT Title, the AAA Title, and we’ll see but I think he’s going to be with Kenny wherever Kenny is. I think Kenny is signed here for years, so I think Don will be here for years, like it or not.”