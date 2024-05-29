– PWInsider reports that during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show earlier today, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared, and as he had promised, donated his neck brace to Eisen to auction off for charity. Khan then also donated $100,000 along with the neck brace as a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tony Khan also wrote on the appearance, “Thank you @richeisen for having me on today to talk about AEW!It’s an honor to be on @RichEisenShow + I’m honored to donate $100,000 to @StJude on behalf of @AEW, and affix the neck brace to your uncanny bust! @toojiggy, see you at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight!”

This was the same neck brace Tony Khan wore during the NFL Draft following an attack by The Elite on AEW Dynamite.

