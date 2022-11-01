Tony Khan Believes Everyone Handled Hangman Page’s Concussion Well

Tony Khan has weighed in on the concussion that Hangman Page recently suffered on AEW Dynamite, praising the ringside staff for their handling of it. Page suffered a concussion during the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite during his match with Jon Moxley. Khan spoke with First Coast News for a new interview and commented on how the staff at ringside and Moxley handled the situation.

“About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good, so that’s about as fortunate as we could be, given that he got knocked out in the match,” Khan said. “And I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well, because that’s what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters gets hurt that’s what you need, is a referee that is going to come in and do the right thing, stop the fight. And then Hangman — the doctors took care of him, got him out of there. Jon [Moxley] of course, I thought handled it well in his interview. He was very classy afterward.”

Page commented the day after to note that he’s doing alriught and “feeling good.” There’s no word on when he may return to the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit First Coast News with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.