Tony Khan Is Excited For AEW To Make Canada Debut, Says Injured Stars May Be Back By Then

Tony Khan is looking forward to AEW’s debut in Canada in October, and says he believes some of their injured talent will be back by then. As reported, AEW announced this week that it will make its debut in Canada on October 12th and 13th in Toronto. Khan talked about the arrival in the country with the Toronto Star and you can see some highlights below:

On AEW making its Canada debut in October: “It is thrilling. I’ve wanted to bring AEW up to Canada for a long time and a lot of our top wrestlers are Canadian. I think it is a huge step in the growth of All Elite Wrestling.”

On why it took so long to get AEW to Canada: “There were border restrictions [because of COVID] and a number of our Canadian wrestlers haven’t been home for a couple of years. So really, until the past year, it was a challenge to schedule this.”

On Canada requiring athletes to be vaccinated in order to perform there: “I think the same rules apply to everybody. I think, for AEW, it sets up well because most of the roster will be able to travel with no problem.”

On the possibility of some of their injured stars appearing: “You’ll see many of the top stars, including some who are on the injured list. I think there is a good possibility they could be back by then.”