Tony Khan Says Exclusive Negotiation Window With WBD Ends Soon, Praises ROH Women’s Division

Tony Khan says that the end AEW’s exclusive negotiation window with Warner Bros Discovery is coming up soon. Khan was asked about AEW’s window with WBD for media rights and more during the ROH Supercard of Honor media call, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On when their exclusive negotiation window with WBD ends: “I’m not sure that I am able to answer that question. I don’t want to endanger anybody who works here or get anybody in trouble. I’m not sure I can say. It’s coming up soon. I probably shouldn’t say the exact date. I do appreciate you asking that. I probably shouldn’t say the exact date. It’s coming up pretty soon here.”

On the women’s division in ROH: “I love working with these great stars and we have some of the best women in pro wrestling in ROH today. We have these huge matches on the card and, in addition to the presence from STARDOM that we’ve talked about, which is making the card even stronger, we’ve got great Championship matches, including the first-ever ROH Women’s World Television Championship match, crowning a new champion. Who will be the inaugural champion? Will it be Queen Aminata or will it be Billie Starkz?

“We’ve seen both of them rise and improve and change so much, they both had some great matches on the road to this championship bout, and I think it’s going to be tremendous,” he said. “Then, you’ve got this great World Championship match with [Hikaru] Shida and Athena. I’ve talked about it a bit on this call, but I think it’s really important to focus on, Shida has beaten Athena before, frankly, and we’ve never seen Athena this shaken. We’ve never seen Athena this shook. I really love what’s happening and I just think that right now in ROH, we’ve built it into some of the best wrestling around and in particular, some of the best women’s wrestling, and it’s a lot of fun, and I think people are going to enjoy the show in Philadelphia tomorrow.”