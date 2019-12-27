Tony Khan Expected to Take Bigger Role With Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020

– AEW President Tony Khan will be adding to his workload, as he is set to take an increased role with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars next year. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted on Twitter in an addendum to his report about Shahid Khan firing Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin that Tony Khan is expected to take on a bigger role as a result, listing him as a “a name to watch” as the Jaguars plan for the future.

As of now, there’s no word on how or if Tony’s AEW duties will be affected by any increased role with the Jaguars or what that bigger role may be. Tony Khan is involved with a few other of the Khan family’s business dealings as well.