Tony Khan Expects Britt Baker to be Ready to Return Soon

– During today’s media conference call for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke about former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, who has been out with an injury since last year. According to Khan, he expects Baker to be returning “sometime soon.” Below are some highlights (via below are some highlights Fightful):

Tony Khan on Britt Baker: “I’m really excited about Britt Baker being close to ready for a return to AEW. She’s been out with an injury and was not cleared to wrestle. I do expect that sometime soon she could return. I would absolutely love that. I’m very excited about getting all of our top stars back. It’s been great having MJF back. So many top stars had been away. It’s going to feel amazing when we have great stars, Britt Baker is a great example, it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW.”

On hoping to have other injured stars return soon: “So many other great former champions, including Jamie Hayter, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and many other great wrestlers we can’t wait to have back here in AEW. For me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I’m glad she’s going to be cleared to return very soon.”

Dr. Baker last wrestled on the September 16, 2023 edition of AEW Collision, losing to Kris Statlander in a TBS Title match.