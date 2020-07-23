Tony Khan Explains Bringing Sammy Guevara Back, Reveals He Completed Sensitivity Training Program

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the return of Sammy Guevara last night on AEW Dynamite. Guevara was suspended last month after a joke from 2016 in which he said he wanted to rape Sasha Banks resurfaced. Khan confirmed that Guevara has complete sensitivity training. Guevara previously apologized to Banks in private and to the world on social media. Here are highlights:

On Sammy’s suspension: “Sammy completed four weeks of extensive sensitivity training, and his curriculum included subject matters of tolerance, gender, race relations, and why people’s words matter. During his suspension, he was very contrite. I asked him to use that time to try and become a better person, and I think he did. Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days, and I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he’s shown that he’s very sorry and that he can change. He’s spent every day over the past month trying to prove that.”

On what Sammy has done during his suspension: “The Women’s Center of Jacksonville put out a very nice statement about how this terrible situation has turned into a positive. Sammy completed the entire curriculum we put out in front of him. He was clearly committed to change.”

On Guevara having to earn his reinstatement: “I meant what I said about re-evaluating his status with the company based on his conduct. Sammy needed to make a lot of strides to keep his job and make amends for stuff he shouldn’t have said. None of us knew he said those things, and it’s stuff that was years old, but that doesn’t make it right. I think Sammy was very happy to have an opportunity to apologize, publicly and privately, and do something to turn a terrible comment he made into something positive.”