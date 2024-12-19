– During a media call for ROH Final Battle 2024, ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed bringing Matt Cardona back into ROH and AEW ahead of this weekend’s event. Cardona challenges Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title tomorrow night. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Matt Cardona: “Matt Cardona is somebody I really like and I thought would be great to bring back now, because I want to work with Matt more. He was fantastic for us in AEW earlier this year, wrestling in the Cope-Open when Adam Copeland was defending the TNT Title. He just had a great match, a great reaction, and I said I really wanna work with Matt again, it’s been a long time.”

On Cardona’s popularity in the New York era: “Just like Matt was a great challenger and could have been and could be a great TNT Champion, I think Matt would be and can be a great world champion for ROH. You have the prospect of Matt wrestling the nine-time world champion, somebody who has been essential to the launch of AEW, and also somebody who is a huge face for ROH and a legend of the sport and who draws headlines wherever he goes, and that’s the ROH Champion, Chris Jericho.”

Matt Cardona will face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title later this week at ROH Final Battle 2024. The event is scheduled for Friday, December 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can view the clip Jericho shared below.