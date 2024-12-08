Tony Khan Explains How the Costco Guys Helped AEW Full Gear

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed how the Costco Guys helped bring attention to AEW Full Gear, with Big Boom AJ facing QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on AEW’s collaboration with the Costco Guys: “We absolutely look to the wrestling fans and we’re always looking to find ways to make new fans, but doing so in a way that’s respectful to wrestling. Just in recent weeks, we had a great collaboration with Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler.”

On Big Boom AJ’s match with QT Marshall at Full Gear: “With Big Boom AJ making a comeback in pro wrestling, he had that excellent match versus QT [Marshall] at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view show. It was a huge part of the live event. It helped drive buys. The pay-per-view was a huge success and the live event was a huge success.”

The match saw Big Boom AJ beat QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear. The event was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.