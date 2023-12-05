– During a recent interview with The Athletic, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed the inspiration behind the name of this month’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event, noting that it was inspired by a London pub. Khan stated, “It’s inspired by London. I was on my way to the Tottenham Hotspur versus Fulham match at Tottenham. I’m looking for a name for the pay-per-view. We passed by the World’s End (pub) and I thought, ‘That’s it.'”

Tony Khan continued, “Like most of the best ideas I’ve had, including AEW, it was made in London.” While the decision was made and inspired by London, AEW Worlds End will actually be held in Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

AEW Worlds End will be held on Saturday, December 30. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.