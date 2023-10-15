– Unfortunately, Komander vs. Brian Cage didn’t take place on tonight’s AEW Collision as previously scheduled. AEW was still promoting the match as of earlier today. According to AEW head Tony Khan, the match had to be postponed due to “a late injury.”

Tony Khan posted earlier on X, “Due to late injury, this @KomandercrMX vs @briancagegmsi match has been postponed. Thank you all watching #AEWCollision tonight on TNT!”

Brian Cage later responded on the Komander matchup not taking place, apologizing to the fans. He wrote, “Sorry, everyone. Was looking fwd to throwing komander over lake Michigan, so hopefully, there’s a lake nearby on the redue. Thanks for the match, Tony. Looking fwd to this and more to come. #GMSi”

