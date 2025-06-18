Tony Khan Explains What Makes a Great Wrestler

– During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed what makes a great wrestler and more. Khan noted that it’s important to be able to talk and connect with an audience, along with having charisma and great athletic ability.

Tony Khan said on what makes a great wrestler (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’ve gotta have somebody that has all the skills right now, that total package.” He continued, “You want to have somebody that has the ability to talk and connect with the audience, somebody that has charisma, and somebody that’s a great athlete.”

As previously noted, Khan also discussed AEW’s broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery’s announced plans to split into two entities, one with their streaming and studios, and the other with their TV networks.