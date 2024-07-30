– During the post-show press conference for ROH Death Before Dishonor, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and Tony Khan discussed Briscoe being a TV regular now for AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mark Briscoe on being a weekly TV performer know: “It’s really cool. It’s one of them things where, as a kid, watching wrestling on TV, that’s what we wanted to do. Then because of whatever circumstances came about, as good as me and my brother always had been and always knew that we were, that opportunity just wasn’t available. Now that it’s a reality, thanks to my main man Tony Khan, it really is, just living the dream.”

On taking things day by day: “I just take it day by day, don’t take anything for granted, try to stay humble, and just know that one thing that the main lesson I’ve learned over the past few years is that anything and everything can be gone like that, so I’m living in the moment and I’m just enjoying the hell out of it. It’s great, it’s amazing.”

Tony Khan on how Mark Briscoe fits the tradition of wrestling on TBS: “There’s about a fifty-year history of TBS, about a thirty-year history on TNT. Does Mark Briscoe fit those traditions? Like a glove. It’s great having Mark Briscoe on TBS and TNT, and in ROH. Does Mark Briscoe fit in ROH as the world champion of ROH? Like a glove.”

At ROH Death Before Dishonor last Friday (July 26), Briscoe retained his title against former ROH World Champion Roderick Strong. The following night on AEW Collision on TNT, Briscoe teamed with Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii, beating The Premier Athletes.