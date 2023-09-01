Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Didn’t Offer A Bundle for All Out and All In

During a media call to promote Sunday’s PPV, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about why the company didn’t offer a bundle deal for All In and All Out. The former happened last Saturday and the latter happens Sunday. Both have a standard PPV price attached.

He said: “I tried that. In this case, it’s not always the case, but in this case, I did. I really thought that would make a lot of sense, but it was not something that was viable across all the cable carriers. It’s not something that has really been tried. When I was a kid, that pay-per-view bundle was one of my dreams, and it’s kind of amazing because that was in the ’90s and its 2023 now, and it’s been 28 years since I wanted to do that, have a pay-per-view bundle across weekends. It’s still really pretty much impossible to do. To get the cable carriers, all the satellite providers and streaming platforms and a uniform solution, it was really hard to come up with something. It’s a great thought and it’s something I literally wanted to do for 28 years. The reality is, it would have been impossible then, and I would have thought it would be a little easier technologically, but in the long haul, I would like to find a way to create that. It was something I was hoping to find a way to create this year, or utilizing streaming. In the future, I think streaming could make that kind of thing a little easier, but linear cable, satellite, pay-per-view carriers, that is something I told Chris Harrington a long time ago about, and we thought it was a good idea, but unfortunately, executing it across all of our different partners has been really challenging. I’m optimistic that, as technology continues to improve and we work with different platforms, there could be a different way to do that.“