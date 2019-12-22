wrestling / News
Tony Khan Explains How the Stone Cold Stunner Spot on Shawn Spears Happened
– As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Shawn Spears last week in an off-air segment after the AEW Dark tapings. Tony Khan later responded to a fan tweet and commented on the spot, saying he originally said no to the idea, but Spears convinced him otherwise.
Khan wrote, “Dude, I had no idea that was happening. Cody called me out, I went to thank the crowd, Nick asked me if I wanted to do a stunner, I said no, then Spears was screaming my name and calling for it, then I heard people in the crowd calling for it, and at that point, I had no choice.” You can check out his tweet and a live video of Khan hitting the spot on Spears below.
Dude, I had no idea that was happening. Cody called me out, I went to thank the crowd, Nick asked me if I wanted to do a stunner, I said no, then Spears was screaming my name and calling for it, then I heard people in the crowd calling for it, and at that point, I had no choice.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 20, 2019
Oh, & is @TonyKhan!#AEWCorpusChristi #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AJsD6sp3TR
— Ruben90310 (@ruben90310) December 19, 2019
