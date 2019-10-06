Tony Khan Explains The Roles of Alex Marvez and Goldenboy In AEW

Wrestling Inc reports that during a media scrum following the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Tony Khan spoke about the roles of Alex Marvez and Goldenboy, as neither were on the commentary team. Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone called the action.

He said: “No that’s the team. First of all [Alex Marvez] is in the control center so he’s been doing a lot of content like ‘The Road To’ and the control center for the PPVs. Also, we’ve had a lot of social media pushes and backstage stuff that Alex has been doing. But one thing Alex does that a lot of people don’t know and he doesn’t get enough credit for is he prepares Jim for these PPVs with extensive notes. He’s really helpful and is a good coordinator for all of the announcers and helps Excalibur, Tony and Jim. When he was calling shows and when not in the booth, Alex has still been doing a lot of the backstage preparation as a coordinator. Then Goldenboy will be calling Full Gear. Tony isn’t going to be available as he has University of Georgia football responsibilities. So, Goldenboy will be on TV with JR and Excalibur for Full Gear…But Tony is on TV every week with Jim and Excalibur.“