– During the ROH Final Battle media call this week, AEW CEO and ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of potentially packaging TV rights and distribution deals with AEW and ROH content together. Khan discussed the value of the ROH brand and aligning ROH and AEW content together. Below are some highlights from the media call (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on the value of the ROH media library and aligning ROH and AEW media: “It is a value for us, that we have this big [Ring of Honor] library and additional media rights in addition to the five hours of weekly [AEW] television. Definitely, I think that is a value add for both AEW and Ring of Honor to be aligned for media rights that are coming up for AEW in 2024.”

On being cautious regarding talks with other parties regarding ROH: “[I] definitely have been cautious about going too far with some of the interest we’ve had in the product with some of the people that have visited us since I bought ROH because I really value the relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery. It’s been great for us and I think it’s a big opportunity for AEW coming up in 2024, and ROH can be a big part of that.”

As noted, it’s rumored that AEW’s current TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is slated to expire on December 31, 2024. ROH Final Battle is set for Friday, December 15 on pay-per-view. The event is being held in Garland, Texas.